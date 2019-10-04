$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Habit Restaurants posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.82 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Habit Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HABT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 512.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

HABT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 264,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,657. The firm has a market cap of $215.53 million, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

