-$0.04 EPS Expected for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Akorn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). Akorn reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akorn will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akorn.

Get Akorn alerts:

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 72.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRX shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akorn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akorn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

In other news, Director Steven J. Meyer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Akorn by 556.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Akorn by 2,948.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Akorn by 160.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Akorn in the second quarter valued at $191,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,140. The company has a market capitalization of $456.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. Akorn has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akorn (AKRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.