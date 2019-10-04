-$0.23 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.77.

Shares of AKTS opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

In other news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $82,000.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $39,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $441,632. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 157.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 202,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

