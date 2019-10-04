-$0.33 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,633. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

