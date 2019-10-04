-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Varonis Systems reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 780%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 17.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 179,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,312. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $548,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 81.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,388,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,793,000 after buying an additional 622,639 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,778,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 97.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 989,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after buying an additional 487,453 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4,936.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 460,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after buying an additional 451,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,220,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

