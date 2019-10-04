$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. GasLog Partners LP Unit also reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 93,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,030. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

