$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Smart Global reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smart Global.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Smart Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other Smart Global news, insider Stephen C. Dow purchased 17,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $537,187.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,200 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $60,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $357,998 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 538,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,961. The company has a market capitalization of $586.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

