$0.73 EPS Expected for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.69. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,679.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $32,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,463.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,035 shares of company stock worth $315,752. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 326.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 257,049 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $4,334,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 111.7% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 274,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 144,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

