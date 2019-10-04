$0.82 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.84. Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of LYV traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.40. 1,088,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,880,000 after buying an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,162,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,923,000 after buying an additional 112,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,807,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,374,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,045,000 after buying an additional 48,815 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.