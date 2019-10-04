$0.82 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.84. Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of LYV traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.40. 1,088,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,880,000 after buying an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,162,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,923,000 after buying an additional 112,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,807,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,374,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,045,000 after buying an additional 48,815 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

