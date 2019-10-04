$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.99. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $669,029.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $174,337.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,229. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 98,536 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,595,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

