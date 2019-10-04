$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. 2,981,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,861,727. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 155.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.