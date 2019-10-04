$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. 2,981,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,861,727. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 155.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

