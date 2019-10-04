$1.42 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.77 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 7.24%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $174,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $65,220,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,385,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 321,740 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after purchasing an additional 215,679 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 937,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period.

SEAS traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

