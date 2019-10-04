$1.42 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.77 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 7.24%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $174,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $65,220,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,385,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 321,740 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after purchasing an additional 215,679 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 937,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period.

SEAS traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.