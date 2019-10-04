$1.64 EPS Expected for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.69. Middleby posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MIDD. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 target price on Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $112.54. 133,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.62. Middleby has a one year low of $96.65 and a one year high of $142.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

