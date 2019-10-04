$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.86. Lendingtree reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (down from $420.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.67.

Shares of TREE traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,962. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $434.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.30.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 20,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $8,883,724.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,477.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $674,639.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,991.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,016 shares of company stock valued at $11,351,290 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Lendingtree by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lendingtree by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Lendingtree by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Lendingtree by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Lendingtree by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

