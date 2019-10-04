12,500 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPMC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.07. 1,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,017. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 73.73% and a negative net margin of 4,268.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $78,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $78,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $1,634,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,441 shares of company stock worth $4,513,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

