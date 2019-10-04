13,061 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,566,000 after buying an additional 679,510 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,214,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after buying an additional 672,556 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 198.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 878,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after buying an additional 584,137 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $11,591,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 927,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 432,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,179. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

