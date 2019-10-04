141,284 Shares in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

NASDAQ OBCI remained flat at $$3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

Ocean Bio-Chem Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

