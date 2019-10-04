14,930 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $564,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,292,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,431,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $749.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

