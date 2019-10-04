160,071 Shares in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.83% of iCAD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 411,648 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. iCAD Inc has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. Analysts expect that iCAD Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

