161 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,152 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183,930 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.55. 6,885,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,367,677. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.64. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $421.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $245.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

