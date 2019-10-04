1,794 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,794 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HP by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,176,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,282,000 after acquiring an additional 483,807 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in HP by 10.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,103,433 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 107,118 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in HP by 18.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,710 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in HP by 85.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,036 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in HP by 148.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 29,885 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital set a $21.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.76.

HPQ traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 786,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,935,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

