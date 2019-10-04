$180.07 Million in Sales Expected for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Analysts expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to report sales of $180.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $181.63 million. BIO-TECHNE reported sales of $162.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year sales of $792.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.07 million to $795.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $886.69 million, with estimates ranging from $880.20 million to $894.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $7,022,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,189.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $200.69. 4,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $132.75 and a 1-year high of $217.15.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

