19,414 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,497,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,764,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn purchased 6,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.82. 2,072,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,901. Corteva has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

