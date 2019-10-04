25,126 Shares in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 169,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 53.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 350,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 179.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

TPIC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 66,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. TPI Composites Inc has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $640.50 million, a PE ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 1.72.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.79. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 67,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,895.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

