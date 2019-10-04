2,884 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 55.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $227,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,386,145 shares in the company, valued at $271,185,379.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,850. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $112.51. 1,195,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,159. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $115.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

