$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2019

Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.59 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.22. 29,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.77. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,613,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

