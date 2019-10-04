3,429 Shares in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 4.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 74,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II alerts:

MUE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 21,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,336. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.