3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 520,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,280. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 9,413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,940 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

