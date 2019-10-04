3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.7% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.23.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $154.08. 143,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average of $178.02. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

