3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $153.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.23.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.