$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) will announce $4.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celgene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. Celgene posted sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Celgene will report full-year sales of $17.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.34 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.87 billion to $20.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celgene.

Get Celgene alerts:

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celgene by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,002,460,000 after buying an additional 929,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 89.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after buying an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Celgene by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,630,000 after buying an additional 69,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 85.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,024,000 after buying an additional 4,122,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at $637,066,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.42. 2,180,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,742. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.64. Celgene has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $100.19.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celgene (CELG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.