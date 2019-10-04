436,099 Shares in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 436,099 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of LogMeIn at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,881,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 443,417 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,587,000 after purchasing an additional 304,105 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LOGM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.11.

In related news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LogMeIn stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $68.27. 23,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

