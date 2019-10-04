458 Shares in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $9,363,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 468,295 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $85.81 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc has a 12 month low of $69.98 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.15). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

