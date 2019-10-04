561,202 Shares in Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 561,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 1.11% of Correvio Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORV. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Correvio Pharma by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,788,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 40,815 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Correvio Pharma stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.46. Correvio Pharma Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 575.20% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Correvio Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Correvio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Correvio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

