710 Shares in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,934,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,276,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,929,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $446,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $837,993. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.92. 622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Helios Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.