$74.20 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) to post sales of $74.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.60 million and the highest is $80.80 million. CNX Midstream Partners reported sales of $60.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $291.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.20 million to $313.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $335.27 million, with estimates ranging from $321.70 million to $355.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Midstream Partners.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 39.15%. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXM. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

CNX Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 146,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,528. The company has a market cap of $882.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 34.8% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,079,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,303,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after acquiring an additional 250,673 shares during the period. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

