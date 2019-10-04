85 Shares in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in Seaboard by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,812,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seaboard by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000.

Seaboard stock opened at $4,235.00 on Thursday. Seaboard Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3,434.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $50.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

