8,600 Shares in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 37.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelon by 101.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,317 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $104,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,984,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $650,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 247.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 625,681 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Exelon stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

