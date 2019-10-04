AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AAR Corp. ended fiscal first-quarter 2020 with both earnings and sales surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its strategic investments toward its parts supply activities have enabled the company to capitalize on steady parts demand. AAR Corp also continues to witness strong performance in its parts supply and program activities. Banking on these initiatives, management expects to witness continued growth in its parts supply business in the days ahead. However, it continues to witness labor shortages in its MRO business and the issue is expected to linger in the near term. It is also subject to stringent government regulations. AAR Corp has decided to divest its Airlift assets which may impact operating results as it will lose contracts it used to win for the Airlift business. Moreover, shares have underperformed its industry in past six months.”

Get AAR alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. AAR has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AAR by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 905,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 131,777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in AAR by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 205,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in AAR by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 114,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.