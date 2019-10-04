Abbey (LON:ABBY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,275 ($16.66) and last traded at GBX 1,275 ($16.66), approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,264 ($16.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of $268.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,274.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,244.88.

Get Abbey alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of €0.11 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Abbey’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Abbey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.07%.

About Abbey (LON:ABBY)

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Abbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.