Abcam (LON:ABC) Coverage Initiated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($14.95) to GBX 1,134 ($14.82) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price (down from GBX 1,430 ($18.69)) on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,266.80 ($16.55).

Shares of Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,121 ($14.65) on Monday. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 1,006 ($13.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 51.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,172.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,284.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Abcam’s previous dividend of $3.55. Abcam’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Gavin Wood bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.12) per share, for a total transaction of £28,925 ($37,795.64). Also, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,147 ($14.99), for a total transaction of £1,949,900 ($2,547,889.72).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

