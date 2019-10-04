Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Trading Up 0.5%

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and last traded at GBX 1,070 ($13.98), approximately 6,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 35,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,065 ($13.92).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,089.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 959.14. The firm has a market cap of $362.52 million and a P/E ratio of -50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

About Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (LON:AAS)

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.