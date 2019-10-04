ABN Amro Downgrades Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) to Hold

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at ABN Amro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE RDS.A traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. 1,785,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.36). Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $91.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

