Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Trading Down 8.8%

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s share price traded down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.02, 823,235 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 223% from the average session volume of 254,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $954.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,293.91% and a negative return on equity of 170.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

