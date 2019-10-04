Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acuity Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.15. 585,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,696. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average of $132.75. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Acuity Brands by 62.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $569,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 184.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $4,784,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.