ADAMANT Messenger Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $538.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037147 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 102,671,138 coins and its circulating supply is 82,529,128 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.