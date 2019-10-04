Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADAP. BidaskClub cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 138,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,648. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 263.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

