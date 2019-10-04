ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:AEY remained flat at $$1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 13,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,724. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.19% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

