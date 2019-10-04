Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NYSE ADNT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. 1,943,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,239. Adient has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Adient’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,193,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

