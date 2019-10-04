Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading Up 7.7%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 4,247,321 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 1,129,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

